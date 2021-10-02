Yes, I think we have come a long way as a nation. Remember, nation building is not an easy thing, especially where you have more than 250 ethnic groups with each and every one of them yearning for a place in governance. When you look back 61 years ago, since the colonial masters left the country, you will say that we have something to celebrate as a nation.

After the civil war, and before the current insecurity in the country, Nigerians have been living peacefully with each other with a lot of inter marriages, so I think we have something to celebrate as a country at 61.