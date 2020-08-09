John Adams, Minna

There was heavy security presence at the Minna airport yesterday morning when former head of state, General Abdulsalami A. Abubakar (Rtd), returned to Minna, the Niger State capital, after a medical trip abroad that lasted for three months.

The security build up at the airport began Friday evening when the entire airport was condoned off by security agents in anticipation of his arrival but was later postponed till yesterday morning.

However, by 7:00am, the security personnel returned to the airport and ordered everybody out of the airport as they took strategic positions.

Apart from very few vehicles belonging to close family members, journalists and other non-accredited members of the public were not allowed into the airport as security personnel politely told everybody, “nobody is allowed to go in please.”

At exactly 9.33 am a Nigeria Air Force plane with registration No. 5Nfgv conveying the former head of state and 12 others touched down at the Minna International airport.

Among those on board with him were his wife, Hajiya Fati Lami Abubakar, his daughter and wife of the state governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello and other family members.

Contrary to the rumour of his deteriorating health condition, Sunday Sun gathered that the former head of state looked hale and hearty, and in good spirit.

He was driven straight to his uphill mansion from the airport about 9:58am after a brief exchange of pleasantries with few family members who were on hand to welcome him back.

The former head of state departed the country for London sometime in June for medical treatment. Prior to his safe return, his health status had been a subject of discussion in the state in recent time.