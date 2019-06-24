Molly Kilete, Abuja

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai has charged commanders of the various units and formations of the Nigerian Army to flush out lazy officers and soldiers under their commands.

The General says the army would no longer tolerate a situation where the attitude of “quite a few bad eggs”, whose waning commitment to the national and military cause has resulted in setbacks to the army operations.

Buratai gave the charge at the closing of the weeklong maiden Army Headquarters Transformational Leadership Workshop over the weekend in Abuja.

His comments come amid plans concluded by the army to evolve and institutionalise formal mentoring frameworks to compliment the informal system that is currently being practiced in the service.

According to him, “The NA will do all that is necessary to fish out any bad eggs whose willingness to lead or follow as required has waned.

“Transformational leaders should not wait for them to get out of the way, you must kick them out of your way.”

The army chief, who expressed worry over the attitude of some soldiers in the ongoing counterinsurgency war in the northeast, said: “In my opening remarks, I observed the attitude of quite a few bad eggs among us, whose commitment to our national/military cause has waned and led to setbacks in our operations.

“I am glad that this workshop has clearly shown to everyone that we have great reason to be proud of our nation.

He added that “The long standing culture of service, sacrifice and honour in the NA has been reaffirmed in the various life lessons and examples of our colleagues – serving, retired or late – whose stories were highlighted during the workshop. This culture should reinvigorate and motivate you as transformational leaders for selfless service to the nation.

“The NA is already working to evolve and institutionalize formal mentoring frameworks to compliment the informal system that we currently practice. I have ensured that we take advantage of technology as force multiplier in our operations.

“Yet I am glad that your discussions on emerging technologies and innovations made it clear that our human capacity and willingness to work is vital for success. Lastly, the presentation on insights into the NA Strategic Plan 2019-2029 has given us hope that surely tomorrow will be better for the NA.

“I am particularly pleased by the high level of intellectual discourse as well as the rich and vast experiences shared by our brilliant resource persons and participants at the Workshop.

“I am equally pleased to note the enthusiasm demonstrated by all participants, resource persons, and the special guests in this workshop.

“Let me now reiterate that in line with the theme of the Workshop, the NA will do all that is necessary to fish out any bad eggs whose willingness to lead or follow as required has waned. Transformational leaders should not wait for them to get out of the way, you must kick them out of your way.

“I charge everyone of you again to lead, follow or be kicked out.”

General Buratai had last Tuesday, while declaring the workshop open, raised concerns about how a lack of commitment by officers and soldiers in the frontline was affecting the success of the counterinsurgency operations and other security operations across the country.

He had said that there were proven cases of a lack of willingness on the part of soldiers to carry out their assignments as directed.