History is an efficient evolutionary machine. In the end, it is not the gestures that drive the charge of time and events. In the end, it is the framework of things that inexorably fix the limits, point to the trajectories that are open to human actors.

In other words, no historical being, that is a nation or its peoples, can extend or be extended beyond their framework limits or genius. In a word, the liquidity of their brains. That is you are as achieved as your brains are liquid.

A question thus arises. What are these limits? For animals, who by the way are our co-actors in the evolutionary drama, it is the habitat, the ecology. For them their ecology is exoteric, is externally fixed. For example, fishes can only swim the waters. They never can learn to comb the beaches etc.

However, man is the only animal that alters his environment, his ecology, as an achieved purpose. He is therefore able to fly as the birds and swim as the fishes. Man’s only unique tool – in contrast to other co-actors – is his brain. It is our brains that take us, exclusively, to the moon and help us to cure cancers.

So, it is safe to say that in the end a man’s habitat, a man’s ecology, is naught other than his brain – since man refashions his ecology to his own purpose. Thus as men we can only achieve to the capacities and dimensions of our brains. A man’s brains are in evolutionary terms the only advantage, the only enabling tool, he is got above worms or rats.

If the above is taken, then the Nigerian present condition, is easy to account for. That is, that Nigeria is a barbarian state makes absolute sense, is nothing exotic and is nothing to be agitated about. All historical ‘’biopsies’’ affirm that Nigeria will be exactly where it is today.

The details are as follows. Nigeria fought the Biafra Nigeria civil war. And it so happened that it was stated that Nigeria won. That statement may seem factual but is not quite. What really happened is that the British fought and won the war and handed over the victory to Nigeria against Biafra. The reasons they did so should perhaps not interest here.

However, it became a Nigerian patriotic duty to mask, distort and hide this fact. All manners of lies and ‘’Things Fall Apart’’ reality-like fictions began to be canvassed. For instance, much of Nigerians, especially the southwest, were up with the outlandish tale that Chief Obafemi Awolowo was such a brilliant war time finance minister that he managed the war [finances] without borrowing a kobo. No such thing happened. The truth is nearer the fact that the British supplied Nigeria arms and ammunition on open credit lines. And the records are there. Are arms and ammunitions not trade-credit and thus loan-finance items?

Not only that, the British made sure that they were the brains behind the war and its operations on the Nigerian side. Of course, they did this masked and behind the scenes. British commanders and secreted-in personnel were lavishly imbedded deep into the Nigeria war effort, both military and civilian. And to make sure all went the way of the imperial murderers, British spies and assets penetrated the Biafra nation on behalf of Nigeria, her tributary state. This they did under the guise of Red Cross etc.. And they were all ferrying killer information to Nigeria, their lumpen nation.

But post war, Nigerian generals rewarded the British with lies and fictions. Rather than be truthful as well as grateful, they claimed that they fought the war dry and out and this on their own. But if it was true something surprising showed up. Post war, Nigeria paraded more generals – all supposedly war heroes – than almost those that the Soviet Union and the rest of Europe had in fighting off the German war machine and it monster leader, Hitler. So, how come so many generals won just one bush fire war? The hidden truth is that, winning the war, being decorated a general, was an epidemic bonanza for the Nigerian side. The British actually won the war.

So in truth, it was the British that won the war. And they did as most evolved men do, with brains. Nigerians supplied low quality and largely unthinking and non-noetic brawn. And crude oil.

In other words, the ungrateful Nigerians first denied the truth. And this was emblematized by the sack and privatization of Western, especially British, concerns post war. That very act was symptomatic of not just the gracelessness of Nigerians but their delusion that they won the war.

So, without brains, without noetic powers, Nigerians having sacked the Brits began to run the British re-conquered Nigeria by themselves and after their own images. In simpler terms, Nigerians, dubious if not forged winners of the civil war, inherited a big [rump of the declining British] empire with the small or no brains at all. Now, there is no way in hell or on earth a small brain, a small horse, sorry, brain power, can match or drive a big engine, not to speak of a big [rump of an] empire.

In other words, the counterfeited winner-Nigerian elites failed in running Nigeria because they took over from the British on the false and forged premise that they won the war, that they had the brains to match their winning inheritance. And they began to recreate the well thought out British state running models after their own image. They started to create new states and mayoralities, new offices and concessions, as barbarians often do. That is without rhyme or reason.

That is instead of coming to knowledge that their miniscule brains are fit only to be handymen to the British order, they thought of themselves as architects, ace architects, of a brave new world. Yet, they didn’t know – how could they, given their small brains? – that all architecture is a brain, not just a drawing or redrawing, function.

This is essentially the problem with Nigeria. It is the problem of handymen making over or deluding themselves they are wonder architects. The problem with Nigeria is the problem of men of small and little brains, wanting to run the mighty [rump of an] empire.

So, Nigerians should really be grateful that Nigeria has not crashed on the small heads of their Nigerian ruling class and liars, generals and fools. Nigeria is a graphic moral of a chauffeur, if you liked, taking up to fly a Boeing, because whether it is witchcraft or aircraft, all craft na craft.

To summarize, one can state as follows. If Nigerians ever had the brains to win the war, they would have had the brains to run the ensuing empire. If Nigerians had the afflatus to win an empire, they would have had the genius to turn and run it into a prosperity. See the examples of America, Rome etc.

In other words, the fall of Nigeria into a hell hole is accounted by the historical quirk of low quality or mongrel-level herds taking over the rump of an empire founded by pedigree bulls. Things don’t just work that way.

Thus, the miracle is not that Nigerians can’t run Nigeria, but that Nigerians were for any moment deluded, that given their small brains they can run a big empire. So, if you wonder why Nigeria is not working look back at the patriotic, small-brains forgeries of your fathers. Of course, add to the mix your absentmindedness in these matters of life and death.

To part, we may share out this takeaway. ‘’A small brain cannot run a mighty destiny. That’s an iron lore.’’ Mother A’Endu. Thus, all these Danjuma whines are forms of humor, pure entertainment. Please see https://punchng.com/we-are-in-a-big-hole-as-a-nation-ty-danjuma/. Danjuma should have welcomed it all. Why? It is because it is historically indicated. A small brain will run a big empire into a mighty hole, a Nigerian hole. That is, the brain that can only lie, cannot live a prosperous reality. And all small brains are liars. Truth is the gift of big brains. Ahiazuwa.

Imo State mourns the loss of a gem

He had achieved everything. But like with those whom those angels have blessed, everything remained to be achieved. Tony Okere is dead. Chief, the Right Hon. Tony Okere was the Imo State Commissioner for Petroleum and Environment. He has been buried, on the 20th of December, 2019, in his home town Obiakpu, Egbema in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area, LGA, of Imo State.

In a scintillating career line that shone like a thousand stars, Okere has become a gem in public service delivery. He was so uncommonly great at his every task that he was forever, literally, called to serve. From being a the Supervisor for Education, Finance and Planning, he quickly followed that with being made the Executive Secretary, 1992 to 1993, all in his Ohaji-Egbema LGA. And in 1999 [to 2003] he was elected by popular will to represent his Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. And from 2004 he has served in various capacities, including being Special Adviser to the then Imo State Governor.

It was on account of Okere’s trademark excellence that he was headhunted by the Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Governor of Imo State. Okere was a part of the Ihedioha Rebuild Imo Administration team. And to remember that he has been commissioner for barely months, is to begin to imagine the loss. And the state is now left to mourn, irretrievably.

As with the passage of all significant personages and events, we mourn the passage of Okere in tribute to his towering achievements and our unvarnished thankfulness for that. He will be mourned and missed by Governor Ihedioha, his colleague commissioners, family, friends and relations. He left behind an inconsolable wife and four lovely children. May his soul rest in peace. Shalom.