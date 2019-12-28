As a retired Army General and former Minister for Police Affairs, General David Jemibewon is known to be so passionate about the country. He has devoted almost his entire adult life to the service of his fatherland. Since he retired from active politics, 79-year-old Jemibewon has stayed more in his country home in Ijumu, Kogi State, where he has invested immensely in agriculture. But it appears the former military governor of the old Oyo State, who recently returned from his one-month medical check-up in the United States, is gradually losing faith about everything in the country. The elder statesman was overheard complaining that it is disappointing that the country has not improved a bit since the beginning of the new democratic dispensation in 1999. To some school of thought, that probably could sound odd as Jemibewon is known to be a strong member of the old order in the present dispensation as the chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998, a party that grabbed power and managed it for 16 years of this Nigerian Fourth Republic. But another school of thought is absolving Jemibewon as a man who has served meritoriously and has right to express his disappointment with the way things are going.

After retiring from the Army, Jemibewon earned a degree in Law at the University of Lagos, and then began a successful legal practice.