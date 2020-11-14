General elections will be held in Libya on 24 December 2021, a decision reached at the the current forum for inter-Libyan dialogue, hosted in Tunis, reliable sources said on Friday in Tripoli.

The decision is expected to be confirmed by the acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Stephanie Williams.

The date is symbolic for Libya, as it represents the date Libya got its independence in 1951, according to the sources.

The sources said the participants agreed that the elections will be held on a constitutional basis, on condition that the constitutional foundations are referred to the concerned authorities, that is to say the Chamber of Representatives (Parliament), the High Council of State and the Constituent authority in charge of drafting the Constitution.

The Forum also agreed to end the current transition and establish a preliminary period of 18 months which will end with the general elections.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced that the Forum for Libyan political dialogue in Tunis is due to end on Sunday. (PANA/NAN)