Sunday Ani

Less than one month to the general election, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned against illegal transfer of police commissioners.

PSC Commissioner, Hajiya Naja’atu Muhammad, who spoke against the backdrop of recent transfers in the Nigeria Police Force, told newsmen at the Jigawa State Police Headquarters that every transfer carried out by the police, without the endorsement of the Commission was null and void.

She said: “What has happened in the past is that the former Commission abdicated its responsibilities by handing it over to the Inspector General (IG), who made transfers as it pleased him. It has never been the responsibility of the IG to make transfers.” She drew the attention of Nigerians to some illegalities in the past, and stressed that the PSC intends to stop every form of illegalities in future.