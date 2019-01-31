The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has raised concerns that many Nigerians might be discouraged from participating in the forthcoming general elections due to increasing insecurity in some states, particularly in the northeast.

CAN said it observed that efforts of government in providing security was not yielding the needed results as killings have continued.

It was also worried that Boko Haram appeared to have resurrected again strongly, with deadly attacks on soldiers, and also decimating communities in Borno and Yobe states hitherto liberated by soldiers.

It was concerned that the resurgence of insecurity in the northeast portends huge dangers for the forthcoming general elections if serious efforts at curtailing it are not increased.

CAN President Dr Samson Ayokunle Olasupo in a statement on Thursday said that CAN members registered their discontent with the development at its first quarterly meeting held in Abuja.

CAN however commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the continuous reassurance that the forthcoming general elections would be free, fair and credible.

I”We encouraged the President to make sure that all the promises are transformed into reality through concrete efforts that would prevent violence and other electoral malpractices.”

The Association called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police and other security agents to prevent potential rigging or other electoral malpractice.

“No voter or election observer should be intimidated or harassed throughout the period of the election. We urged politicians to run away from vote buying while the electorates should not allow anybody to buy their votes. Because if you sell your vote, you sell your future,” it appealed.