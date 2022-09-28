JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The former Director General of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Brig Gen Anthony Etukudo (retd), has lambasted his kinsman and former minister of lands, housing and urban development, Chief Nduese Essien, for criticizing the yearly ritual of celebrating the anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State, by the state government.

The ex-minister had told Daily Sun last Sunday that; “Akwa Ibom was created the same day with Katsina and Akwa Ibom has continued with annual anniversary celebration while Katrina does not and all the states created in Nigeria have long stopped anniversary celebrations.”

“The resources spent on anniversary celebrations could be applied for other developments instead of wasting it away in frivolous anniversary celebration activities.” He had said.

But reacting to Chief Essien’s statement, Gen. Etukudo said Chief Nduese Essien was on a frolic of his own, and completely dissociated the people of Eket from Chief Essien’s comments.

Speaking with the Daily Sun on Wednesday on phone, Gen. Etukudo, who is also a high chief in Eket just like the former minister, said celebrating the anniversary is “one of the ways of showcasing the state to attract development.”

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is showing the world that there is peace in Akwa Ibom State.

“Some of those states Chief Essien alluded to cannot celebrate their anniversary not because they would not have loved to, but because they don’t have what to show for and they are faced with security challenges and cannot host such high-profile dignitaries for security reasons whereas Akwa Ibom is very safe for everyone courtesy of Governor Udom Emmanuel,” he asserted.

Etukudo expressed disappointment that a leader like Chief Essien who has unhindered access to the governor could choose to send advice to him through the media, noting that his style and timing of communication with the governor is very suspicious.

“If he is sincere about the skewed advice, why did he not reach out to the governor privately except he has ulterior motives. Chief Nduese Essien should look for a better reason to stay back from activities of the State’s anniversary rather than blame his absence on the anniversary celebration.

“As a person who appreciates what Governor Udom Emmanuel is doing for the state, I could have attended the celebration on the 23rd of September but when I was told it was at the Nest of Champions, I considered that it will be stressful for me to climb up and down so I didn’t attend but I sent my best wishes to the governor for a successful programme. That doesn’t take away the fact that I love what the governor is doing in the State.”

He wondered why Chief Nduese Essien who is a beneficiary of several government contracts for the construction of internal roads and other projects in Eket and environs should be the person looking for where public funds is expended.

He lamented that Chief Essien has given an erroneous impression of the anniversary.

“The anniversary is not just about celebration. It is about thanksgiving; appreciating God for the gift of this state, and spiced with commissioning of projects. This makes it justifiable for us to celebrate.

“Udom has invested in the state. Look at Ibom Air, industries, 21-storey smart building among others. He is still on course and will surely leave this state better than he met it. Udom is our own, and we are proud of him.”

According to him, Gov Emmanuel has made Eket proud with the quantum of projects that have been inaugurated as part of the anniversary.”

The retired general wondered why Chief Essien, man who served in the national assembly but could not make laws to stop the federal government from celebrating Armed Forces Rememberance Day, Nigeria’s Independence Day and other numerous global anniversaries should be criticizing the celebration of the anniversary of Akwa Abasi Ibom State.

“His action has dragged the name of Eket in the mud. We condemn it in totality. He has chosen a wrong way to attract attention to himself. He should not take the peace in the state for granted, and should allow us to celebrate our anniversary,” General Etukudo advised.

When contacted for his reaction, Chief Essien said he wouldn’t want to join issues with Gen. Etukudo on the matter, and declined further comment.