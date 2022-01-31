By Philip Nwosu

General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, has commended the Nigerian Army Education Corps for the satisfactory performance of its statutory roles over the years.

According to the GOC, the sustained manpower training of Nigerian Army personnel in the corps schools in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, for the force, has enhanced the army’s service delivery.

Fejokwu spoke during the West African Social Activities (WASA), organised by the education corps at the Ann’s Barrack in Yaba and urged the corps not to relent in their efforts, but to strive harder to sustain the excellent academic performances recorded in its command schools.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He applauded the relationships between military and the civilians within the society, insisting that the various packages, displays and presentations witnessed at the WASA will go a long way in making a positive impression in the minds of the personnel and building a lasting civil/military relations.

Fejokwu charged officers and men of the force to ensure loyalty and utmost dedication in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities, adding that the commitment of the Nigerian Army in various theatres, both nationally and internationally, requires that officers and soldiers gather together in a relaxed and peaceful atmosphere to unwind at the end of a demanding and fulfilling year.

Earlier, Corps Commander of the Nigerian Army Education Corps, Major General Mohammed Augie, explained the importance of WASA to the Nigerian Army, saying: “It should be noted that the Nigerian Army inherited its rich customs and traditions as well as noble ethics from the British Army.

“This laid a solid foundation for the Nigerian Army traditions, customs and ethics which are cherished and preserved. WASA being an age-long tradition inherited from the founding fathers has come to stay as an annual event in the Nigerian Army.”