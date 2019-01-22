Gilbert Ekezie

General Ventures International Limited, a corporate trading outfit that is into import, exports and distribution of international goods and other products, has introduced Galanz Microwave, another durable and reliable household equipment, to the market.

General Manager of the organisation, Mr. Idika Cyril Ukonu, said the new product has the capacity to give a better service to households and save the people from the dangers of substandard microwaves found in the markets.

He said since General Ventures’ involvement in corporate trading in 2016, it has been known for bringing standard international products despite the economy.

“Galanz products can be found in almost every home, hotel, hospital and office and are functioning very well and we have not had any complaint about them because they have been tested. Those who use them testify that they have same quality with LG and other good electronics.”

Ukonu stated that Galanz air conditioner and microwave are trademarks that can reckoned with among household equipment. “If you visit 10 shops at markets of international standard like Ojo Alaba Market in Nigeria, you will find Galanz products in about eight of them and those using our products would bear witness to the fact that we offer quality and durable products.”

Ukonu explained that his organisation, which is a subsidiary of Slok Group, is also into distribution of goods like newsprints, aluminium coils, Cotena wires, web inks, Galanz air conditioner and now, Galanz microwave for better service.

“Newsprint is one of our major products and The Sun and New Telegraph Newspapers are our major buyers. They use our newsprints, inks and plates. We sell to them at the landing cost price and they will testify to the quality of our products.”