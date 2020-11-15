For pay TV platform, StarTimes, there is no dull moment even as the month of November glides slowly to the end.

While ST Novela E, the channel famous for top telenovelas, has already started airing two dramas on StarTimes Basic and Smart Bouquet, Indian drama, Gathbandhan kicks off from November 16 at 8pm.

The Bollywood series tells a dramatic love story with light elements. Considering that the main characters actually stand against each other, as their contrasting identities require, a pinch of comedy factor somehow lightens the tone of the story and potentially leads to a relaxing atmosphere.

Another series, The General’s Daughter, was a hit on ST Novela E plus. It echoes on ST Novela E this time just due to the popularity among drama fans. From November 18, two episodes will air weekdays at 8:50pm. The story revolves around a woman named Rhian Bonifacio who is a military nurse for the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and is dedicated to saving lives. But she has a secret. She’s a spy, trained by her very own father, Tiago, to exact revenge against his enemy, Marcial, a general of the army. She is wedged between the two forces because of her love for her family. The General’s Daughter is considered the most popular Philippine drama in 2019, with more than 20 awards. And the audience rating of the drama in Philippine is even higher than that of some previous hits such as Wildflower, Asintado, and The Blood Sisters.

Active subscribers can stream their choice content on four devices simultaneously at no extra cost by linking their decoder with StarTimes ON mobile app on three mobile devices. That means ‘four access’ for family members to watch whatever they like anytime, anywhere, any day. Decoder prices have also been slashed to enable more families to enjoy quality entertainment during the festive season.