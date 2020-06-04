Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has so far realised N135 million from the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to six Edo governorship aspirants participating in the party’s primaries, slated for June 22.

The party placed N22.5 million fee on governorship aspirants form in Edo and Ondo states.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, had on May 20 issued a timetable for the party’s primaries in the two states.

According to him, this includes N2.5 million for expression of interest form and N20 million for the nomination form.

“The sale of forms to Edo governorship aspirants will begin from May 20 to June 2, while the submission ends on June 3,” Ibediro said.

The party’s national organising scribe also released list of aspirants, including Governor Godwin Obaseki, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Osaro Obaz, Pius Odubu, Matthew Iduoriyekemwe and Chris Ogiemwonyi, who submitted their forms.

Meanwhile, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has promised to restore the past glory of the state if elected governor.

Ogbeide-Ihama stated this, yesterday, after submitting his forms for the June 23 and 24 PDP Edo governorship primary.

The aspirant, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Culture and Tourism, said he is on a mission to do things differently in the state.