The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has said that the country exported non-oil products worth 3.45 billion U.S dollars in the 2021 fiscal year.

Executive Director of the NEPC, Mr Ezra Yakusak, who disclosed this while speaking at a seminar organised by the Council in Owerri, the Imo capital, on Tuesday, said it was a record increase from $2.21 billion generated in year 2020.

Yakusak, who was represented by NEPC’s Trade Promotion Advisor in Imo, Mr Anthony Ajuruchi, said that the Council was able to achieve the feat as a result of the implementation of its current mantra, ‘Export for Survival’. He urged media practitioners to prioritise publicity about the exportation of non-oil products as a means of marketing Nigeria’s indigenous products at the international level and diversifying her economy for survival.

He commended exporters in Imo for manufacturing products worth over $2.3 million from year 2016 to 2021 and exporting same to countries such as Poland, USA, Dubai, Italy and Australia.

“As a stakeholder, NEPC has been working assiduously with other relevant government institutions handling the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to ensure seamless implementation and gainful participation.