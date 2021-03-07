From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police have confirmed the death of two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (FUTO) who were allegedly suffocated to death by generator fume.

According to a press statement by the state police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, the deceased, Udeagbala Kenechukwu, Anaele Stephen both 21 and Nkama Eberechukwu, were said to have slept in their Jabulani hostel located at Nekede/Ihiagwa in Eziobodo on Thursday 4, but were found unconscious the next day.

Ikeokwu disclosed that on receiving the report that the 3 students were yet to come out from their room as at 6 pm, they had to force the door open to behold the three students lying unconscious.

They were immediately taken to the Federal Medical Centre, (FMC) Owerri, but only Nkama Eberechukwu survived the incident, while the other two died in the hospital.

Disclosing why it was suspected that the students died from inhaling the fume from a generator, Ikeokwu said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims who have been identified as students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, might have suffocated as a result of the fume (carbon monoxide) which emanated from their power generating set, which they inhaled while sleeping, as the power generator was seen directly by the window in an enclosed space, and the fume- discharging pipe pointing directly towards the window.”

However, Ikeokwu said the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, Mr Nasiru Mohammed, had ordered an investigation into the matter, while efforts were ongoing to trace their relatives.