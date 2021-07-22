Tragedy struck in Kwara State, yesterday, when fumes emitted from electricity generator exhaust killed four members of a family.

It was learnt that the incident happened at the Ojomu family house in Sanmora, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

A family source said the deceased slept leaving their petrol generating set on inside the house, which was a big mistake.

The source said neighbours had to break into the house to see the gory sight of two wives, one child and the father dead from inhaling toxic fumes over night.

“The family of four slept leaving their generator on inside the house. We discovered their lifeless bodies early this morning, the head of the house, his two wives and one of his children were all dead. Two of the family members who were unconscious as at the time of our breaking in have been rushed to the hospital. Although they are both in critical conditions, it is our prayer they survive,” he said.

Kwara police spokesperson, Ajayi Okasanmi, while confirming the incident said that two other members of the family were recuperating in an undisclosed medical facility.

