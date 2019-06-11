George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tragedy struck at Umuobajiaku Umuomumu Umueze Mberi autonomous community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, yesterday, as 10 persons who attended a traditional wedding died from generator fumes.

Twenty-two others are still lying unconscious at the Ikeduru General Hospital, while some of the survivors were said to have been rushed to Nwaorieubi General Hospital, Mbaitoli.

Daily Sun reliably gathered that the victims, who are from Ezifite, Anambra State, were relatives of the groom, Ifeanyi, who had come for his traditional wedding to Favour Uzoegbu, a native of the community.

The new couple, who are based in Aba, Abia State, had returned to their base after their traditional wedding ceremony.

However, it was learnt that after the traditional wedding, the relatives of the groom numbering 30, including two little twins, decided to pass the night as it was already late for them to return to Anambra.

They all slept in one room in an uncompleted building, while the generator was placed at the passage.

Chief Martins Ezuruike Ezeruo, said he saw about 20 victims being evacuated by a team of policemen, who had been alerted by members of the community.

He said the bodies were discovered inside the building when people forced the doors open and were taken to hospitals in Ikeduru and Nwaorubi.

He described what happened as unfortunate and blamed it on carelessness of placing the generator at the passage of the building.

Administrator of Ikeduru Hospital, Dr. Austin Agbahiwe, confirmed that 17 survivors who were unconscious were brought to the hospital, while three died on arrival. He said the 17 persons were responding to treatment.

Agbahiwe said the victims had inhaled carbon monoxide, which affected their system.

Spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikokwu, said a team of policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Godwin Udom, arrived the scene and evacuated the victims to the hospital, where it was discovered that six had already given up the ghost, with about 23 people unconscious.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to unraveling the misery behind the tragedy.