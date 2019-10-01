Tragedy at the weekend befell the people of Umuopara-emeka, Ugiri in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State as generator fumes allegedly killed a couple and the man’s sister.

The state police command, yesterday, confirmed that the three bodies found in a room at Isiala Mbano area of Imo State, died of generator fumes.

Police public relations officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, who disclosed this in a press statement, noted that the victims, Lucious Iwunze, and his wife and sister, Geraldine Iwunze, died after allegedly inhaling dangerous carbon emitted from the generator close to their house.

He said that their bodies have been deposited at a morgue, while the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, has ordered a fullscale investigation into the incident.