Okwe Obi, Abuja

Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Dominion, Rev Nicholas Okoh, yesterday, lamented the persistent power outage in some parts of the country, and described generator sellers as the greatest enemies of Nigeria.

Okoh, who said this at the dedication of the Church’s national secretariat, christened St. Mathias House, in Abuja, appealed to the Federal Government to rectify the problem.

He said: “My problem is how to develop Nigeria. Developing the country is not a 100 metres race. It is like a marathon race. What we need actually, at any given time, is improvement in the educational, health and all areas of our lives.

“But, what is of serious concern to us now is the absence of power. We cannot continue with this generator matter. Whoever is selling generator to us is part of our enemies.

“Our government should know that generator dealers are our enemies and it should find a solution to it.”

On the issue of incessant killings ravaging some parts of the country, he said “it shows that our country has not arrived because people cannot tolerate one another. We pray not to experience those kind of things.”

Okoh disclosed that the land upon which the edifice rests on was donated by General Theophilus Danjma and partly financed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

“After several attempts to secure land for the project, General Danjuma made a magnanimous donation of this land. We, also, received financial support from him. We received support from Wike, on behalf of the River State Government. The Church decided that every advent offering for 3 years running would be concentrated on the project.

In his homily, former Primate Peter Akinola urged Christians not to allow politicians infiltrate or influence the church, and stressed that most of them have failed as the people’s representative.

Akinola, who also, preached against tribalism, urged Christians to bank their hope in God for direction.

“When we base our influence on God, we will never go wrong. Outside that, we will go wrong. Politicians have infiltrated the Church, upon which they want to influence it. They cannot guide us apart from God, so, we should never allow it,” he added.