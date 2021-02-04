genesis Group, one of Nigeria’s leading cinema, restaurant and hotel companies launched a new French-designed restaurant outlet on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Genesis founder and GMD, Dr. Nnaeto Orazulike, shared the vision when he said: “The Genesis experience is anchored on exceptional delivery of style and taste. When we decided to open our Adeola Odeku outlet, we had the Lagos professional in mind. Our delivery services and cost-friendly tasty meals makes it possible for customers to dine in style without breaking the bank.”

Genesis restaurant is a part of genesis Group, an indigenous conglomerate founded 30 years ago with business interests in restaurants, catering, snack and food production, hotels, cinemas, real estate, steel trading and Oil & Gas. The Group has business operations in major cities including Enugu, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Abuja, Owerri, Asaba, Warri and Douala, Cameroon.

It also has a chain of 23 restaurant outlets across Nigeria which are known for their signature looks and tastes.

Meanwhile, the interior was designed by Patrick Norguet, the renowned French designer acclaimed for his iconic redesign of the McDonalds on the Champs Élysées in Paris and managed by the awarding-winning Dakota Design and Harcourt Aduke Associates among others.