Tosin Ajirire

In September when the first film she produced as director, Lion Heart, was acquired by online streaming platform, Netflix, Genevieve Nnaji made history as the first Nigerian whose creative work achieved such feat. Boasting of over 117 million subscribers and reputed as one of the largest streaming platforms for television and movie content on the Internet, Netflix’s exclusive acquisition of worldwide rights for Lion Heart, a deal worth millions of dollars, was not only a major boost to Genevieve’s career, but also a milestone for Nollywood.

While speaking on CNN, Genevieve said her film appealed to Netflix because of its authenticity and production quality. “I think the authenticity of the story, which was what I loved about it, made the difference. It provided an environment where I could showcase the things that made me proud of our culture, our talent and our values. We focused on quality this time,” she stated.

Born on May 3, 1979 in Mbaise, Imo State, Genevieve grew up in Lagos where she also kick-started her career as an actress, singer and producer. Her break came in 1998 when she featured in Most Wanted. Since then, the thespian has starred in numerous other productions, bedazzling millions of movies buffs across the continent.

Aside garnering several awards, the Nigerian government in 2011 conferred on Genevieve Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), for her contribution to Nollywood. It is in the light of her outstanding achievements as an actress, producer and director that The Sun has considered Genevieve worthy of the Nollywood Personality of the Year Award for 2018.