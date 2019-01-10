In our environment the outcome of female genital mutilations can vary from simply slicing off the clitoris to as severe as amputation of the Labia majora and minora. Infibulations, which involves the cutting off the labia and stitching the wound to further narrow the vaginal opening, is not commonly practiced in our environment. The pinhole nature of the vaginal opening makes penetration during sexual intercourse one hell of an exercise. Sometimes it takes days for the male partner to penetrate his partner’s vagina. In some extreme cases of Gynaetresia or vaginal introitus narrowing a traditional midwife may be invited to come and deinfibulate the bride. This of course is done secretly as the process is regarded as weakness on the part of the groom.

Of particular interest to us here is the gishiri cut practiced in the northern part of our country. This is/was considered as palliative or in some instance as a cure for some gynaecological challenges. The terminology gishiri is derived from salt. It was the name given to the long knife used by merchants to cut salt during transaction. The knife is simply inserted into the vagina and a cut made posterior towards the perineum. This has not been shown or proven to be of any medical benefit to the victim rather a high incidence of vesico vaginal fistula is the outcome in sizeable number of cases. This again is compounded by girl child marriages in the climes where the practice is acceptable.