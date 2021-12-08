Racing Genk Technical Director, Dimitri de Condé, is backing Paul Onuachu to be a major contender for the Belgian Golden Shoe.

The Golden Shoe is awarded at the beginning of each year to the best footballer in the Belgian First Division A.

Previous winners of the award include Michel Preud’homme, Enzo Scifo, Franky Van Der Elst, Vincent Kompany, Dennis Praet and Thorgan Hazard.

Onuachu has been in stunning goalscoring form in 2021, mustering 28 goals in 36 appearances in the Belgian top-flight, including ten strikes this campaign.

The Nigeria international won the Golden Boot, Belgian Professional Footballer of the Year and Ebony Shoe awards last season.

Speaking to HLN via Voetbalkrant, Dimitri de Condé said: “I definitely see two contenders for the Golden Shoe with us.

“Paul Onuachu broke all the records that could be broken last season. He deserves the Shoe for that alone. Despite his lesser period, he has already scored 12 goals this season. “

Onuachu finished third in the Golden Shoe for 2020, behind Israel winger, Lior Refaelov and Austria midfielder, Raphael Holzhauser.

