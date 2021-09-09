Genk sporting director Dimitri de Conde has told Liverpool that they “could really use” a player like Paul Onuachu.

The 6ft 7in forward – who has previously faced the Reds in the Champions League – continues to go from strength to strength in Belgium after his 35-goal haul from 41 games in all competitions last season.

Onuachu has kicked off the 2021-22 season with three goals from seven games amid speculation surrounding a possible Premier League move, and De Conde believes that Liverpool’s attacking woes against Chelsea should serve as motivation for the club to swoop for the 27-year-old.

Speaking to HBvL, the Genk chief said: “Did you see Liverpool against Chelsea? Liverpool have the best strikers, but none with the same profile as Onuachu.

“He would have scored against 10 men. I’m not saying that Paul would play 90 minutes every week in Liverpool, but a club like that could really use him.”

Onuachu – who was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the most recent transfer window – is under contract at Genk until 2024 following his move from FC Midtjylland two years ago.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.