Olympique Lyonnaise have had a bid of 20 million euros (approximately ten billion naira) for Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu rejected by KRC Genk, reports Turkish sports site, Fotomac quoting French Le Progres newspaper.

Racing Genk reportedly insist that either the French side cough out their asking price of 25 million euros or forget sealing a deal for the prolific 27-year-old striker.

Lyon are desperately searching for a proven goal-getter after watching their starman Memphis Depay leave for Barcelona a couple of weeks ago.

Frenchman Moussa Dembele is not seen as the ideal replacement for the departed Netherlands international, with the former Celtic star not impressing on loan at Atletico Madrid last term.

Any delay in tying up a deal for Onuachu could backfire as Arsenal, Watford, Sevilla and West Ham are also interested in signing the former FC Midtjylland ace.

Fenerbahce have also joined the queue of clubs keen on snapping up the award-winning Nigerian international.

The Turkish giants have reportedly offered 28-year-old Tanzanian attacker Mbwana Ally Samatta and an undisclosed amount to Genk for Onuachu.

Onuachu became the toast of clubs across the major leagues in Europe after a prolific goalscoring campaign.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.