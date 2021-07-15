According to influential Belgian newspaper, Het Nieuwsblad via voetbalnieuws, Belgian First Division A side, Racing Genk have set their asking price for Paul Onuachu.

The website reported that Racing Genk Technical Director Dimitri de Condé will demand at least €30 million (N17.7 billion in Nigerian currency) from clubs interested in signing the Nigeria international.

This confirms a report by allnigeriasoccer.com that Onuachu is valued in the region of €30m by the Limburg club contrary to the €20 to €25 million fee being bandied around by the local and foreign press.

Assuming the Nigerian is sold for that fee, he would become the most expensive player in history sold by a Belgian team, costing €3 million more than former KAA Gent center-forward, Jonathan David.

West Ham United and Brighton & Hove are interested in the former FC Midtjylland man but they are caught in two minds whether or not to table an official bid due to his age. The 27-year-old has reported for pre-season training at Racing Genk and was named in the starting lineup as AZ held them to a 1-1 draw in their final friendly on Wednesday afternoon.

Super Eagles star, Cyriel Dessers opened the scoring for Genk on 78 minutes only for Thijs Oosting to equalise for the Dutch team in the 90th minute.

