KRC Genk will allow Paul Onuachu to join another club this summer only if the potential suitor cough out at least N12.6 billion (€25 million) for the Nigerian marksman.

After a stunning campaign in which he found the back of the net 37 times in 44 matches across all competitions for club and country, Onuachu is a man in high demand.

The Super Eagles striker has never hidden his preference for the English Premier League, where he adores Arsenal for their attacking philosophy.

But the Gunners, boasting the talents of French international Alexandre Lacazette and Gabonese forward, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, have shown no interest in the former Midtjylland man.

Onuachu, though, is a man much wanted in Italy, Spain, and France, with Lazio, Sevilla, and Olympique Lyonnais already credited with an interest in his services.

Genk are resigned to losing their star striker this summer but want to be well compensated for their troubles and have slammed a take-it-or-leave-it fee of 25 million euros on the 27-year-old, according to Sudpresse via Voetbalkrant.

The Smurfs got Onuachu for only €6 million from Danish side, FC Midtjylland two years ago.