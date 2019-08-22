Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu has joined Belgian champions, KRC Genk for a few believed to be in the rejoin of €6 million after seven seasons with FC Midtjylland.

Onuachu, who could become a replacement for Tanzania international, Mbwana Samatta will join up with compatriot, Stephen Odey.

The forward, who was on international duty with Nigeria at the 2019 AFCON, was left out of the Midtjylland squad at the weekend. He reportedly forced a move costing the club about €5 million – the Danish club had held out for €12 million during initial negotiations.

Eventually, the €6 million could rise to €7 million through bonuses.

This is the biggest transfer involving a Nigerian player representing a Danish club, surpassing the €3.3m fee Midtjylland received when they sold another FC Ebedei product, Femi Ajilore to FC Groningen in July 2008.

Onuachu had scored 74 goals in 181 matches since joining FC Midtjylland in 2012.

The 25-year-old will compete for a striking position with African players, Stephen Odey, Joseph Paintsil and Mbwana Samatta.