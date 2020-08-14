Super Eagles call-up, Cyriel Dessers has been sent home to rest after he suffered a head injury in training with Belgian club, KRC Genk.

Dessers was the match winner on his league debut for Genk on the opening day of action when his goal proved to be the winner in a 2-1 win at Zulte Waregem last weekend.

However, the former Heracles striker landed on his head during training Wednesday and as a precaution he was told to go home and rest.