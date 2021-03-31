Gent sign Water FC duo Oladoye, Emeka

Belgian topflight club KAA Gent have signed Flying Eagles duo Adewale Oladoye and Chinonso Emeka.

The pair was scouted by the club’s former players and the Nigerian Football federation Technical Director Augustine Eguavoen and Marc Clarysse, a report on the club’s website stated.

The details of the contract signed by both players was however not disclosed, but our correspondent learnt that they penned a one-year deal with an option of another.

“Adewale Oladoye and Emeka have their first professional contract,” the club said in a statement.

“They will have the opportunity to mature with the reserves team, and now and then train with the first team.”

Oladoye, 20, a defensive midfielder was a member of Nigeria’s U-20 squad to the WAFU B U-20 Championship in Porto Novo, Benin Republic last December, while Emeka, a striker was also part of the squad, but missed the tournament due to injury.