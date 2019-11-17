Gilbert Ekezie

Diabetes is a group of metabolic diseases in which a person has high blood glucose (blood sugar) as a result of inadequate production of insulin or because the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin. Victims of high blood sugar are known to have common symptoms of diabetes which include frequent urination, intense thirst, hunger, weight gain, unusual weight loss, fatigue, cuts, numbness and tingling in hands and feet. Also, people with diabetes are more susceptible to skin infections, skin disorders, heart disease, kidney disease, mental disorder, stroke, hearing problem, erectile dysfunction, delay in healing of wounds etc. Reports have it that approximately 90 per cent of all cases of diabetes worldwide are Type 2 while 10 per cent are Type 1. Gestational diabetes is the type that affects women during pregnancy, and it poses a danger to the lives of the mother and her child.

Obviously, many have died as a result of diabetes due to negligence, and lack of knowledge of good lifestyles

Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu observed that cases of diabetes has reduced drastically in the recent time since the genuine solutions of it had been preferred through herbal medicines and creation of awareness on its causes, symptoms, dangers and preventive measures.

He explained that the prevention of the vascular disease accompanying long-term diabetes mellitus is the most important problem in diabetes at the present time, and that led to the introduction of Dykure Herbal Capsule and Diabiz Herbal tea, special anti-diabetes products of India, which are scientifically approved worldwide, basically due to their ability to control and manage blood sugar level in diabetes patients.

Atuchukwu further stated that with proper usage of Dykure Herbal Capsule and Diabiz tea, cases and complications of diabetes would not be experienced. “Do not ignore diabetes, stop it now by using Dykure Herbal capsule and Diabiz herbal tea, before it stops you. The nature of the formulations is that one should be patient enough, while taking them because they work gradually. Both products are widely appreciated by clients across the nation. Presently in Nigeria, Dykure products are being rated among the best in the management and treatment of diabetes. There are testimonies on that, Atuchukwu.”

He said that a healthy eating plan, adequate exercise and proper intake of medicines that have insulin, would make victim to live a normal life.

Atuchukwu hinted that indequate control and proper management of diabetes would lead to higher risk of developing complications. “I wonder why people give in to amputation as a result of diabetes when Dykure is there for them. The day are gone when diabetes killed or made people to be less privileged. With our range of Dykure Capsules and Diabiz herbal tea offered at most affordable prices, solution has come. The medicines have no side effects due to their natural qualities. They were produced in Indian with about sixteen herbs from India, China, Africa and other countries of the world.”

The AKO Managing director therefore advised everyone to be conscious of their health and maintain good lifestyles to avoid the dangers diabetes pose.