By Gilbert Ekezie

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to ensure lasting peace in Nigeria by giving attention to genuine secessionist activism in Nigeria.

He was also advised to tread the parts of tolerance and dialogue in settling the various skirmishes going on across the country.

The Presiding Bishop of The Radiant Church, Emma Omon, stated this at the conference ahead of the church’s 2021 Kingdom Celebration convention with the theme “Empowered 2.0”, slated to hold on the 30th and 31st of October.

He noted that some of the agitations are a result of certain sections of the country who feel not being carried along by the Federal Government.

Omom explained that since Nigeria is made up of member states, a good leader should not form a nation by forcing people to stay in a nation.

He was of the view that the only way for the country to experience peace, is for President Buhari to create time to listen to the grievances of the agitators, and subsequently, dialogue with them.

According to Omon, the implication of suppressing and intimidating agitating voices is that il make them louder and stronger.

‘Obviously, you can use force for some years, but at some point, the agitation will become too much to handle. The best thing for a leader to do in a country that is diverse like ours is to listen and act. You need to let them know that they are not neglected by ensuring that there is an equal representation at the federal level of government,’ he said.

Omon insisted that for peace to reign in Nigeria, the people must feel the impact of the resources generated in their country.

‘A lot of damages have been done already with so much crisis and bloodletting. President Buhari needs to begin to use the right choice of words as a father of the nation. If he starts using the right words, I think that will help. For me, the President needs to speak to Nigerians in a way that they will know he has empathy and also makes people feel empathy. The bible says when people are grieving, grieve with them and when they are rejoicing rejoice with them.’

Bishop Omon also charged the elected officials to start doing the needful, so that when they leave office the people would remember them for good.

‘I am hopeful that God will hear the prayers of the saints and heal our land because there is chaos in the land, people can no longer move freely from one state to another. We could see that kidnapping is now a profession, Nigeria is not stable economically and people are crying out everywhere. So, the government needs to act fast before things get out of hand.’

Speaking further on the forthcoming Convention of his church, Omon explained that the 2021 Kingdom celebration is about celebrating the dominion of Christ because it is the power of God to become what God wants one to become.

‘When you have that power, you can influence your world and make a difference. This year’s convention is to empower people and reassure them that they can actually live a good life and prosper, irrespective of the challenges in the country. The convention will start on the 29th of October with Ministers and Church Leaders’ Summit, workshops and discussions on various subjects such as leadership, money and ministry, marriage and ministry, discipleship and multiplication, etc.’

The cleric noted further that there is going to be two morning sessions daily on the 30th and 31st of October when the convention begins proper.

‘We are going to have two guest ministers; Rev Yinka Yusuf from Household of Love Church and Apostle Lawrence Achudume of Victory Life Bible Church International,’ he stated.

