Gilbert Ekezie

Diabetes is a medical condition that in which a person has high blood glucose (blood sugar) as a result of inadequate production of insulin or because the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin.

Victims of high blood sugar are known to have symptoms like frequent urination, intense thirst and hunger. But it is said that the most common symptoms of diabetes are frequent urination, intense thirst, hunger, weight gain, unusual weight loss, fatigue, cuts, numbness and tingling in hands and feet. Also people with diabetes are more susceptible to skin infections, skin disorders, heart disease, kidney disease, mental disorder, stroke, hearing problem, erectile dysfunction, delay in healing of wounds etc. Reports have it that approximately 90% of all cases of diabetes worldwide are type 2, while 10% are type 1. Gestational diabetes is the type that affects females during pregnancy, and it poses a danger in the lives of the mother and her child. Obviously, many have died as a result of diabetes due to negligence, and lack of knowledge of good lifestyles.

With availability of genuine therapeutic herbal medicines, Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr Obiora Atuchukwu, said the incidence of complications that arise from uncontrolled diabetes have reduced drastically. Moreover, sustained public education being done by AKO Group to make people aware of the causes, symptoms, dangers and preventive measures of diabetes has made them to begin to prefer genuine herbal solutions.

He said that the prevention of the vascular disease accompanying long-term diabetes mellitus is the most important problem in diabetes in recent time, and that led to the introduction of Dykure Herbal Capsule and Diabiz Herbal tea, two natural and special anti-diabetes products of India, which are scientifically approved worldwide, basically due to their ability to control and manage blood sugar level in diabetes patients.

Atuchukwu explained that with proper usage of Dykure Herbal Capsule and Diabiz tea, cases and complications of diabetes would not be experienced. “Do not ignore diabetes due to the danger it poses. Stop it now by using Dykure Herbal capsule and Diabiz herbal tea, before it stops you. Nature of the formulation is that one should be patient enough, while taking them because they work gradually.”

Atuchukwu also stated that both products are genuine and widely appreciated by clients across Nigeria and beyond, as they are presently rated among the best in the management and treatment of diabetes in Nigeria. “Dykure herbal products are very effective and have saved many from premature death. In fact, there are testimonies on what Dykure herbal products have done.”

He said that adequate control and proper management of diabetes would reduce the higher risk of developing complications, and expressed surprise that despite the natural remedies on ground, many diabetics still give in to amputation. “With our range of Dykure Capsules and Diabiz herbal tea offered at most affordable prices, solution to diabetes is already on ground. The days are gone when diabetes killed or made people to suffer much. Another important fact about them is that they do not have side- effects.”

Atuchukwu therefore advised diabetics to maintain a healthy eating plan, engage in adequate exercise and take proper medicines that have insulin in order to avoid the complications that arise from uncontrolled or poorly controlled diabetes.