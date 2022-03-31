By Perpetua Egesimba

Nigerian farmers have every reason to be optimistic of a bumper harvest this planting season with the launch of a novel crop balance nutrient fertilizer brand Known as Geo Fertilizer into the Nigerian market.

During the launch of the fertilizer in Kano on Tuesday, over 1000 Farmers of several farmer associations such as rice, onions, wheat, maize, tomato and vegetables, drawn from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state attended the event.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Marketing Manager of Buma Resources Nigeria Limited, Mr. Bello Zubairu said, after several field trials and laboratory analyses by reputable agricultural establishments, research institutes and universities such as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in collaboration with Niger State Agricultural and Mechanisation Development Authority, Department of Soil Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Department of Agronomy/Soil Science, Cross River State University of Technology, Calabar, among others, it has been established that Geo Fertilizer contains micronutrients that makes it superior to the ordinary fertilizer currently in use by farmers.

According to Mr. Zubairu, one 50g sachet of Geo Fertilizer increased crop yield of 150% in comparison to 50kg of conventional fertilizer.

He said five 50g sachet of Geo Fertilizer is applied per hectare, as against nine bags of 50kg of the traditional fertilizer.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Besides, the products in sachets of 50g makes it very portable and easy to move to farm unlike the 50kg bag of the conventional fertilizer. It is also the cheapest fertilizer of its kind in Nigeria.”

Explaining further the benefits of Geo Fertilizer, Zubairu said rain and flood do not pose risks of soil leaching or the fertilizer being washed away from the soil because the fertilizer is applied directly on the leaves.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Chairman of the launch, Senator Mohammed Alkali Gumel said, from the reports of farm trials, laboratory analyses and testimonial of farmers, Geo Fertilizer is a catalyst that will ensure food security for Nigeria and prosper the farmers because of its high crop yield per hectare. He urged the Kano State government and other state governments and institutions to buy large quantity of Geo Fertilizer and resell to farmers at subsidized price as a form of empowerment and hence creating prosperity for the famers and their families.

Presenting a paper on “Performance of Geo Fertilizer on Wheat Production in Nigeria”,

Dr. Gbenga Olabanji, Former Executive Director, Lake Chad Research Institute, Maiduguri and Team Leader, Wheat Value Chain in Nigeria, said the result of trial of Geo Fertilizer on wheat production was excellent as “the trend and the better performance of wheat with Geo Fertilizer over the control and conventional fertilizer recommendation proves the suitability of thisfertilizer in wheat production”.

Geo Fertilizer comes in two variants; The Geo Plus (NPK 24-10-10+ trace elements) and Geo Green Urea (Urea 46-0-0+ trace elements). In addition to the basic elements (NPK and Urea) contained in the fertilizer, Geo Fertilizer contains micronutrients of iron, zinc, copper, magnesium and nickel which are known as trace elements which provide balance nutrients for the crops.