South Africa-based Nigerian musician, George Beke aka Geobek has unveiled plans to unravel fresh music prodigies in Africa.

George dropped the hint moments after he whipped up excitement among Ghanaian fans by revealing plans to hunt for the country’s next big star through his brainchild, Geobek Standard, which will also afford talents opportunities to thrive against the backdrop of his vast connection with established Nigerian musicians.

Popularly known as ‘Ikwerre Giant’, Geobek says he foresees a great future ahead for African music following global acceptance of Afrobeats and Amapiano. According to the University of Johannesburg graduate, the continent has a chance to form a powerhouse of music influence on the basis of its musical creativity.

“The future of African music is looking good with the help of new subgenres, Afrobeats and Amapiano. The continent has a chance to form a powerhouse of musical influence. Amapiano is a South African vibe from house music that has the potential to stay and become one of Africa’s major music genres like Afrobeat. If we can get another wave of music genre from the rest of Africa just like South Africa is doing with Amapiano and West Africa with Afrobeats, African sound will continue to gain global acceptance,” he says.

The A&R specialist and CEO, Geobek Records worked with Mr. Eazi on his hit track, Leg Over (remix) featuring French Montana and Ty Dolla $ign. He also worked on Sampudi with Burna Boy as well as collaborated on Runtown’s Tradition and Laylizzy’s Hello.