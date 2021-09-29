Lafarge Africa Plc has announced the celebration of its 2021 Geocycle week with the theme: Think Planet, Think Solutions to coincide with the World Clean-up Day. Geocycle partnered with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) to commemorate the World Clean Up Day with a cleaning exercise at Bariga market in Lagos. Employees and volunteers from Lafarge Africa Plc together with volunteers from the FBRA recycling partners participated in the cleaning exercise.

Daniel Adedokun, the Head of Geocycle, Lafarge Africa Plc, stated: ‘At Lafarge, our commitment to sustainability is unwavering. We drive a circular economy across everything we do, to keep materials in use for as long as possible, giving them a second life – and a third and a fourth – and using only what is needed to preserve nature. Improving waste collection is fundamental to advancing the circular economy – and to reducing marine litter.’

The Commercial Manager, Geocycle, Temitope Dosumu, during the clean up event said: ‘The purpose of today’s cleaning event is to sensitise people within Bariga community and its environs on the importance of sorting waste from source and cleaning up the environment and streets. This will go a long way to reduce the volume of waste that goes to the dump sites and drainages and will prevent poor waste management. The World Clean Up Day is a reminder that we all have a part to play in attaining a zero-waste future”.

