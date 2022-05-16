Nigeria’s foremost integrated power company, Geometric Power Ltd, promoted by former Power Minister, Bart Nnaji, has launched a campaign to enlighten the public on the grave dangers of illegal sale and consumption of electric power in Aba and some other communities in Abia State by individuals and organisations.

In a statement today, the Managing Director of the Aba Power Limited (APLE), Patrick Umeh, disclosed that a number of individuals and groups have been capitalising on the poor electric supply in Abia State over the years to illegally provide power to people in dire need of energy.

Umeh, who is a former commissioner with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), said that illegal power supply is “extremely dangerous and poses a humongous danger to the lives and assets of millions of our innocent people, and that some domestic and commercial fire events in our country are attributable to such illegal acts.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The people who provide the illegal service, he continued, are not trained in how to supply electricity to the public, and so do not use the right materials.

“They do not comply with the technical and professional requirements for power distribution in a community of persons”, he observed.