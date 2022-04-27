Geometric Power has appointed veteran power engineer, Ben Caven, as managing director of Geometric Power, Aba Power Limited (GPAL), its power generation arm.

Caven, is a former executive director of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and is the only person to have served in PHCN at different times as executive director, Engineering; executive director, Generation and executive director, Transmission.

He is reputed to have participated actively in the design and building of much of the national electric power infrastructure in Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“Anytime there was a major challenge which could not be resolved, Caven would quickly jump into his overall suit, drive to the site and clear the fault in no time even if it was on Christmas or New Year day,” Cliff Eneh, a former PHCN senior manager who later joined the academic world, after working at Texas Power and Light Company in Dallas, United States, said.

Caven’s appointment has also earned praise from other stakeholders, including the initiator of the South East Nigeria Economic Commission, Chrs Okoye, a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering who is also the chief promoter of the South East Nigeria Development Fund .