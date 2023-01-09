By Uche Usim

Those who have worked closely with Dr. George Moghalu describe him as an enigmatic technocrat with a likeable persona; a thoroughbred professional; visionary and unassuming.

Since he assumed office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority, he has brought his wealth of experience and drive to bear, leading to many reforms and excellent performance of the agency.

The commissioning of patrol boats and ferry boats in 2021, to enhance the operational efficiency of the agency is one of his projects to change the narratives. It is a move for which he has received commendation from not just the supervising ministry but also from well meaning Nigerians.

Under his watch, the National Inland Waterways Authority has taken measures to mitigate the level of casualties often recorded during boat mishaps by deploying well equipped ambulances on the Lagos waterways and others. Through the collaboration of the National Inland Waterways Authority with other government agencies, the Federal Government introduced a new transport code, which compels boat operators, jetty owners and boat passengers to comply with safety measures while on the waterways. Those who flout the law are liable to seven years in prison. In addition to this, the Authority has made remarkable progress in ensuring safety of lives and goods on the waterways.

Under the leadership of Dr. Moghalu at the National Inland Waterways Authority, the Federal Government has concessioned the Onitsha River Port in Anambra State to a consortium of investors. Under the Public Private Partnership, the Federal Government is expected to earn about N23 billion within the concession period of 30 years. This will not only enhance trade and commerce within the eastern zone, but will also boost the national economy.

Prior to his appointment as Managing Director of the Authority, Moghalu had a distinguished public service career. As Director-General, Bureau of Co-operatives and Rural Development in the Governor’s Office of Abia State; and Permanent Secretary in the Abia State Ministry of Information and Culture, he acquitted himself as a resourceful public servant.

Similarly, he has had an exciting career in politics, having played a key role from the days of the National Republican Convention (NRC) to the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and now, the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he previously served as National Auditor. He had contested to be governor of Anambra State.