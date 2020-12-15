From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

For his outstanding administrative acumen and humanitarian services, the managing director of National Inland Water Authority, Dr George Moghalu has been variously given award of excellence by three media organisations.

In a press statement signed by the General Manager Corporate affairs of NIWA, Jibril Daudar and made available to newsmen in lokoja, it said the three awards all came in the same month.

The statement reads in part: ” the three media houses of international repute conferred awards of Leadership and Excellent Performance om the Managing Director/CEO of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Dr George Moghalu.

“The triple honours all came in in one month (December 2020) in recognition of the Managing Director’s tremendous achievements and contributions to the development of Inland Waterways sector, Nation building and selfless services to humanity.

“The first award is the Maritime CEO to watch in 2020 organized by the Shipping World Magazine Achievers Awards 2020, Maritime Media Limited, at Federal Palace Hotel Lagos.

“The second award is the Maritime personality of the year 2020 by the organizers of Leadership Excellence Awards, Igbere TV and endorsed by the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ACOFOCC) at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja. This award coincided with the birthday of the great achiever, George Moghalu.

“Also, Top Flyers Magazine International confers the Award of Lifetime achievement of the year 2020 to Moghalu at Rock View Hotel (Royale) Abuja”.

Responding to the three awards, Moghalu thanked the media for closely monitoring his achievements for the past one year in office and his humanitarian services to Nigerians which he said led to these awards .

He said these will motivate him to strive and do more to achieve all the mandates given to him by Mr President to transform the Inland Waterways transportation system in the country and also build confidence in Nigerians that he can do better when given any responsibility.