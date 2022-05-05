By Moses Akaigwe

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has described the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as a great leader who was endowed with wisdom.

Moghalu, who holds the traditional title of Fiwajoye of Yorubaland, said in a statement that the monarch devoted his reign to the betterment of the people of Oyo state and the country.

The NIWA Managing Director disclosed that he received with sadness the news of the transition of the highly revered Royal Monarch who, according to him, lived a full life, before going to join his ancestors at the age of 83.

Eulogising the late Alaafin, Dr Moghalu remarked: “As a nation, Alaafin’s transition has robbed us of his wisdom and exceptional counsel. He has never withheld his deep insights and rich perspectives from anyone who sought his guidance.

“The Alaafin of Oyo was indisputably a remarkable leader, father and husband who devoted his life to the betterment of the people of Oyo State and the country.

“I enjoyed the privilege of a close personal relationship with Kabiyesi and I will deeply miss him. My sincerest condolences goes to the entire Yoruba Nation, to the good people of Oyo state and to Kabiyesi’s family. “

The Fiwajoye of Yoruba Land prayed to God to grant the gentle soul of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111 a peaceful rest.

The Alaafin who reigned for 51 years, died on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.