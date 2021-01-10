From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Eleven days after he was murdered outside his family house in Dublin, Ireland by the Irish Police, fresh facts have revealed that 27-year-old George Nkencho was actually shot six times.

According to information gathered from the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), evidence from injuries noted and post -mortem carried out indicated that six shots aimed at his central mass (torso) were fired.

The GSOC probing the incident is believed to have completed the house to house enquires and three of the deceased siblings are to give statements.

Further findings indicated that samples used for the post mortem examination would be subjected to forensic analysis and toxicology.

Family sources confirmed that since the incident, the family has been subject of racist abuse by unidentified people.

While an abusive and racist letter was first sent on January 5, another racist letter was sent to the family. Both incidents have been reported to the Police which probing the incident under the harassment and threatening behaviour legislation.

Days after George’s murder, peaceful protests had rocked parts of Ireland including Dublin, Cork and Navan as the Immigrant community declared a 14-day protest calling for justice for the deceased.

The protesters had expressed concern that racial profiling could have been responsible for the shooting of the deceased.

The Nigerians in Disapora Commission (NIDCOM) had strongly condemned the killing of Nkencho and called for an investigation.

A statement from the Chairman, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri- Erewa described the killing as callous and called for a thorough and fair investigation.

However family sources said neither Dabiri- Erewa nor the Federal Government has contacted the family to condole with them over their loss since the incident occurred.