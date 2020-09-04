To make life easy for celebrities and other Nigerians seeking leisure and comfort, IBIC Properties, a leading real estate company in Nigeria, has unveiled its latest project, George Residence.

George Residence is more like a home away from home.

“If you are tired of your home and need a change of environment or a change of scenery, we are here for you. It’s like going to a hotel but it not exactly a hotel. Here, you have your kitchen, washing machine, ironing table and you could do every other thing you do in your home. This is what makes it different from a hotel. George Residence is the second project from IBIC Properties. We completed the first project early this year and it was build-to-sell apartments. But this second one is a short let, which is at Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1,” Yanju George, the company’s CEO, said.

The Mathematics graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University added that he believed average Nigerians would understand this modern concept, and gradually phase out hotels.

“You will be surprised that even the lowest class in the society understands this concept. Short let’s are starting to phase out hotels. In saner climes, hotel owners are transforming their buildings to accommodate short let apartments.”

“Everyone wants to leave their homes once in a while but they also want to be able to do their own things, feel like they are home while experiencing a change of environment. If you visit a website called AB&B, you may see apartments for let in those areas like Ogba that will surprise you. The world is changing.”