The 2019 governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, has denied allegations made by the state party leader, Chief Olabode George, that he (Agbaje) has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by his media aide, Felix Oboagwina, Agbaje said George’s comments, in an interview published in Daily Sun, yesterday, that he (Agbaje) has joined the APC should be discountenanced.

He also accused George of plotting to chase him away from the party in order to take control of the party structure, ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

In the interview, George said Agbaje was part of the ruling party in Lagos State from inception and alleged that there were indications he has since defected to the APC.

Agbaje replied: “People should please tell Bode George to shut up and leave PDP, if he lacks any value to add to the party, instead of being a dog in the manger; hampering the progress of the party in Lagos State.

“George should tell the world where he got the news he’s spreading round.

“These party leaders have 2023 in mind. The game-plan is mischievously simple: Give the dog a bad name and chase it away from the party.

“By 2023, this mudslinging would have scared off credible people from the party, which would leave the whole field to them; to continue to corner party resources.

“I am too big to sneak out of one party into another one. And, the reality remains that I have not left PDP for any other party, least of all APC.

“These are people who feel that they want to continue business as usual; within PDP.

“All their interests revolve around sharing campaign and election funds, without giving any thought to how to elevate the party’s chances at the polls or adding value to the process.”

Agbaje added that, as long as the PDP national headquarters continues “pampering the divisive characters and pander to their whims, the party will continue to fail in elections in Lagos state.”