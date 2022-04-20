By Chinelo Obogo

Former deputy national chairman and Board of Trustees member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has warned Lagos State chapter of the party against demanding administrative fees from aspirants, saying such extra payment is illegal.

Lagos Working Committee in a memo, dated April 19, and sent to all aspirants signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Hakeem Amode, said House of Assembly aspirants should pay an administrative fees of N50,000 to the state financial Secretary.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

It also directed that N200,000; N350,000 and N500,000 should be paid by House of Representatives, senatorial and governorship aspirants respectfully as an administrative fees.

George, in a statement he personally signed, yesterday, warned the aspirants to ignore such directives, saying the ‘administrative charge’ is unknown to the PDP constitution and, therefore, is illegal.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He also called on the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to call the Lagos executive to order and stop the members from imposing unnecessary fees on aspirants who have already paid intent and nomination forms for their desired positions at the party headquarters.

He said all the states chapters will get a certain percentage of the money already paid to the national body, hence there is no need to further charge the aspirants any fees.

George said if the Lagos State Working Committee embarks on any extortion or illegal collection of money from the aspirants, he will not hesitate to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .