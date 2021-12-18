For the debonair businessman and socialite, Gerald Azonobo, there is no gainsaying that giving, without looking back, has turned a hobby. Since 2011, Azonobo, through his KUTH Foundation, has always made it a point of duty annually to lend support and be a shoulder to lean on for numerous less-privileged people, especially widows and widowers. To the top real estate player, widowhood is not by choice, but simply an affirmation that we’re all mortal beings, who are subjected to die at a time only known to our creator. Azonobo has thus become a bellwether in the acts of generosity to these sets of people. He sees sharing love with them as a sacred devotion. Whenever his foundation is planning its annual philanthropy gesture, the widows and widowers go to the top of the list. And he is not applying the brakes yet. In fact, he has done it again!

Last weekend, the Edo State-born genial dude commenced the outreach to widows and widowers at St. Augustine Catholic Chaplaincy, Akoka, Yaba Lagos and touched their lives in different ways. He later moved the gesture to Festac Town where he equally kept alive the hopes of hundreds of widows and widowers with various food items and cash gifts.

It will be recalled that the real estate merchant bade farewell to his beloved mother —Mrs. Christiana E Azonobo Italume— with a five-Star final funeral ceremony at the Monarch Events Center in Lekki, Lagos. And all his good deeds were literally paid back as the high and mighty including monarchs, showbiz stars, as well as relatives, friends and well-wishers came from near and far to join him in bidding his beloved mother a farewell.

