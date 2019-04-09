German Ambassador to Rwanda, Mr Peter Woeste, has been recalled after he allegedly insulted his host country and its President, Paul Kagame.

“Woeste made offensive remarks towards our country and the president himself,’’ Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of State in charge of East African Community, told dpa.

“He was recalled by his government after we raised the issue with them,” he added, without giving details of what the ambassador had said to cause offence.

In Berlin, the foreign office told dpa that Woeste had “returned to Germany a few days ago’’, without commenting on the reason for his return.

According to German newspaper, Welt, a critical remark in a private email of Woeste had led to political tensions between Germany and Rwanda, though it was unclear how Rwandan authorities had seen the email.

According to the report, the ambassador left Rwanda on March 31, a week before the 25th anniversary of the genocide, which was commemorated on April 7, in Kigali.

Rwanda was, for a short period, a German colony after the First World War; the East African country was controlled by Belgium until it gained independence in 1962.

Kagame, who has been in power since 2000, has been commended for bringing stability and economic growth, but rights groups also accused him of stifling dissent. (dpa/NAN)