(dpa/NAN)

Since hosting a Libya summit months ago, Germany’s government has approved 331 million euros’ worth of arms exports to countries accused of supporting warring parties in Libya, the German Economy Ministry said.

Between Jan. 20 and May 3, some 308.2 million euros (333.5 million dollars) for Egyptian arms alone were approved, the ministry said in response to a query from a German politician seen by dpa.

The government also approved arms deliveries to Turkey for 15.1 million euros and to the United Arab Emirates for 7.7 million euros.

Germany hosted a Libya summit in January, during which countries involved in the conflict promised to stop supplying the warring factions with weapons and fighters.

But weapons have continued to make their way into the North African country.

Turkey supports the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), while rival eastern forces led by Khalifa Haftar are supported by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Oil-rich Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi, becoming a battleground for rival proxy forces.

The situation has deteriorated further since April last year when Haftar ordered his forces to seize Tripoli from the GNA.

Violence between the two sides has been raging in recent weeks despite repeated international calls for a humanitarian truce in Libya to focus on the fight against the coronavirus.