From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

It was yet a sad moment in Imo State on Monday as a German based Imo State citizen,Oguchi Unachukwu was allegedly shot to death by the personnel of 211 Regiment Nigerian Air Force, Owerri.

According to a source, Unachukwu, was killed at the tollgate of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo airport.

The source revealed that Unachukwu was actually going to Lagos to board his flight back to Germany before he met his untimely death.

One of his elder brother, Onyekachi Unachukwu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday said that he and the other members of their family were at the air port to bring back his vehicle.

The elder brother who was in sobs while speaking to journalists said ” we want the security agencies to give us justice, it was unfortunate my younger brother was killed by security personnel that were supposed to save his life.”

The remains of the deceased our correspondent gathered had been deposited at the morgue at Federal Medical Centre(FMC) in Owerri.

According to a source, the deceased had been in Owerri for about three months, where he dedicated his second daughter in church two months ago.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relation Officer,Bala Elkana said he is yet to be briefed on the incident as he said that he only saw it on the social media but promise to comment on the matter after full knowledge.

Acting Spokesperson for the Air Force in the state, who simply gave his name as Simeon told our correspondent that he is not competent to speak on the matter except his Director. But however, he denied personnel of the Air force can not be responsible for the killing.

He said “It is not true. I have not heard of the incident but how can an Air force personnel shoot someone.”