By Emma Jemegah

Budding Germany based Nigerian football star, Uche Destiny Obiogumu, has pleaded for invitation to the Nigeria national U20 team, the Flying Eagles.

The 19-year-old Hoffenheim midfielder in the Bundesliga 2 said he’s offering himself to play for the junior national team from where he believes he can steadily graduate to the Super Eagles.

Obiogumu said he’s motivated playing for Nigeria after his chanced encounter with the former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, who assured him of a look in after the Nations Cup in Cameroon.

According to the player’s guidance and a former Nigeria international, Steve Abarowei, Obiogumu was excited meeting Rohr who promised to look his side after the Nations Cup.

“With the departure of Rohr, Obiogumu is calling on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to consider him for invitation anytime players are being called up for the Flying Eagles. His favourite quote is ‘I want to play for Nigeria’ at the World cup one day,” Abarowei said.

According to the former ACB of Lagos striker, Rohr had been on the look out for a creative midfielder for the Nigerian team as he believe that he will help the team to become better equipped for their set goals at continental and international levels.

“Rohr was invited by coach of Hoffenheim to watch Uche play for the U19 team against Bayern Munich and he left a positive impression on the Nigerian coach with his ability to pick passes in tight areas.

“In the game watched by Rohr, Obiogumu got a goal in the game that ended in a 1-1 draw to take his season tally to five with five assists in seven games in the Bundesliga U19 league.”

Born in Nigeria but left at the age of 5, he isn’t going to be needing a switch of nationality process as he hasn’t played for any national team of Germany.

